Yardy Lexandros, hailing from Papillion, NE, proudly represents the influence of his parents’ Memphis roots in his music, expressing a deep connection to the South. Despite facing hometown resistance, Yardy’s beats and cadences echo the legends of the South, with Project Pat being a significant inspiration. For Yardy, being an artist is more than fame; it’s about conveying thoughts, provoking emotions, and influencing society. His latest project that dropped November 28th titled “Creepy: After Hours”is a collection of moody, thought provoking songs that take a deeper look at who Yardy is when he’s in his head. A peek into the conversations he has with himself.

As a true artist, Yardy draws inspiration from various facets of his life. Classical music and jazz, introduced by his mother, set the foundation for his musical journey. The influence of family, especially his cousin Brian’s connection to Triple 6 Mafia’s Project Pat, added a unique and menacing dimension to Yardy’s sound. Eminem’s lyrical prowess during the Slim Shady era became a daily practice for Yardy, shaping his cadences and word structures.

Family plays a crucial role in Yardy’s artistic journey. His brother, Xavier (Zay Garcon) Thompson, inspired by Soulja Boy, ventured into beat-making, with Yardy naturally following suit. The raw emotion and storytelling of DMX left a lasting impact, creating a sense of authenticity that resonates in Yardy’s music. Wiz Khalifa’s melodic harmonizations unknowingly influenced Yardy, aiming to recreate the entrancing effect in his own work.

Kendrick Lamar stands out as a pinnacle of inspiration for Yardy, setting the bar for versatility, storytelling, musicality, and realness. While acknowledging Lil Wayne as a goat, Yardy points to specific tracks like “Bank Account” from Dedication 6 as moments that left a profound impact, showcasing Wayne’s humor, nonchalance, ruthlessness, and melodic prowess.

Yardy’s musical journey spans a lifetime, rooted in a musically talented family. Beyond music, he considers himself a poet, drawing inspiration from his father’s talents. Additionally, Yardy is a DJ and videographer for Yardy Know Ent., his versatile entertainment company. Skateboarding adds another layer to Yardy’s diverse talents, showcasing a multifaceted individual dedicated to making a mark in various creative realms.

Central to Yardy’s endeavors is Yardy Know Ent., an entertainment company offering a range of services, from videography and photography to audio production, DJing, and live music. Yardy’s passion for creating unforgettable experiences aligns with the company’s mission, inviting others to join him on his artistic journey through Yardy.Live.

In essence, Yardy Lexandros is not just an artist; he’s a storyteller, a poet, and a visionary planting seeds of change through his music and versatile talents. His journey embodies the rich tapestry of influences that have shaped him, making Yardy a force to be reckoned with in the world of art and entertainment. Check out his new EP that released November 28th titled “Creepy: After Hours”.