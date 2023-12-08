Hailing from California, Yung Xavi has emerged as a distinctive voice in the music scene. With soulful vocals and thought-provoking lyrics, he has garnered a dedicated following. Recently, on October 27th, Yung Xavi unveiled an animated visual experience to accompany his latest single, “What I Like.” This captivating visual journey not only complements the music but also conveys a powerful message about embracing individuality and staying true to one’s passions.

The animated visual for “What I Like” takes viewers on an extraordinary adventure. Yung Xavi, in the role of a character, embarks on an astral voyage to another dimension. As the lyrics play in the background, the character celebrates the freedom of expression, boldly proclaiming what brings them joy and asserting that no one can bring them down. What sets this journey apart is the character’s unique approach to self-discovery. In a moment of contemplation, elegantly depicted by the character indulging in the tranquil experience of smoking marijuana, the sequence emphasizes the importance of finding solace and joy in life’s simple pleasures.

Yung Xavi’s music is a testament to authenticity and resilience. His journey in the music industry reflects dedication and an unwavering commitment to staying true to oneself. “What I Like” is not just a song; it’s an anthem for those who refuse to compromise their values and passions for the sake of conformity. The infectious rhythm and unforgettable melody of the track, coupled with the visually striking animated journey, offer listeners and viewers an opportunity to immerse themselves in Yung Xavi’s distinctive sound and empowering message. If you’re in search of music that champions individuality, self-assurance, and the celebration of life’s joys, “What I Like” by Yung Xavi is a must-have on your playlist.

Connect With Yung Xavi:

Instagram: @TheRealYungXavi

“What I Like” On Spotify:

https://spotify.link/1shskCE04Db

“What I Like” On YouTube:

“What I Like” Animated Visual On YouTube:

“What I Like” On Apple Music:

“What I Like” On Tidal: