Benny The Butcher – the Grammy-Nominated and Emmy-Award-winning member of Buffalo’s acclaimed Griselda collective – unleashes a new single and music video entitled “One Foot In” ft. Stove God Cooks, produced by HIT-BOY, via Def Jam Recordings.

“One Foot In” turns up the volume and sets the stage for the release of the Butcher’s highly anticipated new album EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, arriving on January 26, 2024.

A head-nodding beat sets the tempo for the track as he lays down some ground rules. “Everybody can’t go, and you probably won’t make it.” He threads together one quotable rhyme after another with a precise flow. Taking a victory lap, he gets braggadocious, “You beat out the best, and then you weed out the rest,” and he confesses, “Now look at God, I wrote this verse in my GRAMMY outfit.” Meanwhile, the hook illustrates his duality as he examines a life with one foot in the streets and one in the rap game. The accompanying visual illustrates this vibe on-screen as Benny simply shines.

