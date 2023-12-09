French Montana, the Bronx hip-hop veteran, has unleashed his latest single, “Okay,” featuring Atlanta trap sensation Lil Baby. This collaboration marks the first meeting of these two hip-hop titans and is part of French Montana’s upcoming project, Mac & Cheese 5, the fifth and final installment in the acclaimed mixtape series. The mixtape solidifies French Montana’s diamond status in hip-hop, boasting collaborations with influential names in the industry.

“Okay” goes beyond a mere collaboration, offering a dynamic musical journey that merges French Montana’s timeless Bronx style with Lil Baby’s signature Atlanta trap cadence. The song, part of a 12-track body of work, captures the essence of an extravagant lifestyle, providing a glimpse into Montana’s opulent world. The lyrics illuminate the artist’s glamorous lifestyle, emphasizing wealth and triumph over humble beginnings. The accompanying music video directed by Kid Art, French Montana, and Lil Baby command attention in a stylish setting, with scenes featuring burning money and a Coke Boys-branded rocket launch, creating anticipation for the forthcoming mixtape.