Grammy-award-winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It and multi-platinum rapper MoneyBagg Yo took center stage at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game in the T-Mobile Stadium in Las Vegas. The duo graced the courtside seats to debut their latest collaboration, “Now or Neva,” the official NBA anthem for ESPN’s in-season tournament. The track premiered this week during Monday Night Football, marking Mike WiLL’s second release since being named the Lead Producer for the NBA on ESPN’s 2023-24 season.

Following the success of “Different Breed” featuring Swae Lee and Latto, Mike WiLL’s initial drop for ESPN, “Now or Neva” is a gritty hustler’s anthem, exuding determination and ambition. The lyrics reflect an unwavering pursuit of success, resonating with sentiments like “Can’t believe I made it” and “It’s go time.” The track encapsulates the relentless hustle and triumphant spirit, making it both an NBA season anthem and a celebration of life’s pivotal moments.