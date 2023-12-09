Grammy-winning producer Southside has released the highly-anticipated second single, “Gimme Da Lite,” featuring Lil Yachty, from his upcoming album. Originally teased at ComplexCon and Camp Flog Gnaw, the track is a captivating two-minute sprint, showcasing Southside’s masterful production skills perfectly complemented by Lil Yachty’s distinctive augmented arpeggios and vibrant flows. Directed by Zhamak Fullad, the accompanying video features the duo in high fashion, bringing visual elements from the lyrics to life. “Gimme Da Lite” follows the first single’s success, “Hold That Heat,” featuring Future and Travis Scott, creating heightened anticipation for Southside’s forthcoming album.