Virginia-based rapper Wildboy, alongside Rob49 and fellow YWR emcee Fatty, has dropped their dynamic new track, “Rich Vultures.” The VHS-style visual, directed by Nsightz, highlights Wildboy’s growth as a lyricist, showcasing his ability to stand alongside some of the industry’s emerging talents. The music video features appearances from Pretty Savage and Young Crazy.

The trio’s synergy is evident as they exchange energetic verses over a hard-hitting instrumental. Fatty kicks off with an infectious bridge and flex-worthy lyrics, followed by Rob49, known for his high-energy features. Wildboy rounds out the track with a memorable verse, expressing his passion for fashion and delivering compelling street tales. This collaboration solidifies Wildboy’s position as a standout artist in southern Virginia and beyond.