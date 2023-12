Blueface Says DNA Test Reveals He Isn’t the Father of Chrisean Rock’s Baby

Blueface says he is not the father of Chrisean Rock’s baby. Blueface stated DNA test results reveal that he is not the father.

On X he wrote, “iam not the father smh it’s a bitter[sweet] feeling cause I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interested.

He added, “I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell.”

