Zulymar “Zu” Velazquez has been making a lot of noise on the basketball circuit. Although she showed interest at the young age of five, it’s hard to believe that it’s only been 2 1/2 years since this young lady hit the basketball court for everyone to see. What started off as a summertime hobby, with the all-boys YBT Elite team, quickly proved to be her calling. Wanting to challenge herself and compete nationally led her to play with one of the best AAU Elite Clubs, CalSparks in Los Angeles, California.



Zu is the real deal. Almost every day of the week involves some form of training, as seen via her instagram page. She is extremely disciplined and trains at ProVision with Pro NBA players – Sean Marshall, Darren Collison, (trainer) Ryan Cradd and (trainer) Dillon Emadi from “The Hoop House”. This is in addition to practice and weight training at school. Just entering Northwood High School, this 14-year-old freshman continues paving her path by playing on the varsity team. Her passion, training, and drive can be seen when she’s playing, when she executes her moves and leaves it all on the court. But it doesn’t stop there; she is equally invested in her academics, maintaining an above-average GPA



Zu, hails from New Jersey and is the youngest of six. Her parents, Antonio and Ginette, relocated to California almost eight years ago. Apparently, sports run in the family, as her three brothers and cousin Savion all played sports—basketball, baseball, and football—played by her youngest brother, Anthonie. Zulymar Velazquez is definitely the one to watch. She is doing big things and going places. She has a new sponsorship with Zen Balm; this would be Zulymar’s second sponsorship since her influencer sponsorship with Ethika in addition to the National Campaign sponsorship she did with Ethika.



Recently, Zu was seen courtside with WNBA player Candace Parker at the University of Southern California women’s first home basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast University.



Zu showed gratitude to Parker via an Instagram story, which indicated a conversation amongst them, however she didn’t share it with the public. Last night was Northwood varsity’s first home league game of the season, and Zu left it all on the court with ten points, two assists, and two steals.



By her side is a solid team. I am excited for what’s to come. Her next game is on November 20th, “El Toro Thanksgiving Tournament Game vs. Pacifica Christian,” and here is my season prediction.



Northwood High School 2023-2024 prediction starting lineup:

Zulymar Velazquez #25

Brooke Schultz #33

Cassidy Pak #15

Mya Glezman #44

Isabella Rose #1