IYKYK Snoop Dogg has an affinity for pee-wee football and that love is fueling the hook for the The Underdoggs and upcoming film under Amazon’s Prime Video.

Prime Video just dropped a red-band trailer that sets up Snoop Dogg’s character as a has been football player who rekindles his passion for the game when he’s forced to coach a pee-wee football team. Here’s the official synopsis from Prime Video:

Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around. As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game.

Advertisement

In addition to Snoop, The Underdoggs stars Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, George Lopez and Andrew Schulz. The producing team include Kenya Barris, Snoop Dogg, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Mychelle Deschamps and Jonathan Glickman with Jeremiah Samuels and Anni Weisband serve as executive producers.

Catch the Underdoggs on Prime Video Jan. 26.

ICYMI Snoop Dogg actually was a pee-wee football coach for his own son Cordell’s team; Snoop’s passion for coaching has been documented in the 2018 Netflix docuseries, Coach Snoop. He even established the Snoop Youth Football League, which inspires inner-city youth to play football as well as cheerleading. Currently the organization has expanded its reach into youth basketball programs.