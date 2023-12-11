D’USSE Cognac and Offset brought the heat to Art Basel with an exclusive beachside party at the Eden Roc Hotel. The star-studded affair drew in an elite crowd, including Chance The Rapper, Leon Bridges, Rich The Kid, Ja Rule, Lakeyah, and Terrence J.

Offset took the stage for a captivating performance introduced by host Terrence J. The energy peaked as the crowd sang along to Offset’s latest track “Worth It” from his recently released album, Set it Off. Notably, the GRAMMY Award-winning Leon Bridges showcased his signature 70s-inspired style, while model Chanel Iman rocked a chic black feathered skirt and a white button-up by Scablan Theodore.

D’USSE cocktails flowed, adding to the glamorous atmosphere of the pre-birthday celebration for Offset, who arrived with his mother, although Cardi B was notably absent from the festivities. The evening marked a fusion of music, style, and luxury, creating a memorable Art Basel experience.

