Several news reports have confirmed that Tyquian Terrel Bowman aka Quando Rondo was arrested over the weekend on federal drug charges in Georgia.

According to the reports, Rondo was taken into custody without incident after the vehicle he was in was pulled over, however, the “routine” traffic stop was conducted solely for the purpose of detaining the 24-year-old on federal charges.

None of the other occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Rondo was indicted this summer along with 18 other individuals on state violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act due to his involvement in the Rollin’ 60 Crips organization.

Prosecutors allege that the “ABG” rapper instructed another defendant to negotiate weed prices and then traveled to Macon, GA to pay the supplier.

