Ja Morant is set to return from suspension on Dec. 19. During a press conference after the in-season tournament. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Morant said he would be having a check-in with the star this week.

“We’ve, together, laid out a program for him over the last several weeks, and to the best of my knowledge, he’s complied with everything he’s been asked to do,” Silver said. “As I said, we’ll talk at least once this week before he comes back, and we will review the program and make sure the conditions are in place for him to be successful going forward.”

The Grizzlies are currently 6-15 to start the season. Their Dec. 19 game would be against Morant’s friend Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement