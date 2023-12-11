Bronny James made his USC debut on Sunday, returning to the court following suffering cardiac arrest five months ago.

Bronny had a chase-down block during the game that looked much like his father. He finished with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block off the bench.

I’m thankful for everything,” James said. “Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with, my parents, siblings for supporting me through this hard time in my life.”

His father, LeBron James, spoke on Instagram following the game, which you can see below.