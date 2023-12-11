Cultural critic and YouTube personality Charleston White was in the midst of his stand-up routine during a show in Crockett, Texas when at least two men climbed onto the stage and attacked White, inciting a meleé at the paid venue.

Cell phone footage shows White mocking a couple of attendees before threatening to hit an unidentified man in the head with what appeared to be a potted plant. The verbal altercation continued until White hurled the plant at the showgoer, which prompted him and his accomplice to climb onto stage to get at the controversial personlity.