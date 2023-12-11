A few years ago, Doja Cat released a song she’d written called ‘Ni***! Aint Sh*.”.and told her fans that the song had been renamed NAS an acronym for the song’s original name. During a recent performance on her tour stop, Doja performed the song, but warned her white audience members not to sing the n-word part.

Watch below:

Doja Cat had to set the Caucasian people in the audience straight before performing “Ain’t Sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/hQTgdVgkF2 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) December 10, 2023

Doja Cat began making and releasing music on SoundCloud as a teenager. Her song “So High” caught the attention of Kemosabe and RCA Records, with whom she signed a recording contract prior to the release of her debut extended play, Purrr! in 2014.

After a hiatus from releasing music and the uneventful rollout of her debut studio album, Amala (2018), Doja Cat earned viral success as an Internet meme with her comedic 2018 single “Mooo!”. Capitalizing on her growing popularity, she released her second studio album, Hot Pink, in the following year. The album later reached the top ten of the US Billboard 200 and spawned the single “Say So”, of which the remix featuring Nicki Minaj topped the Billboard Hot 100. Her third studio album, Planet Her (2021), spent four weeks at number two on the Billboard 200 and spawned the top ten singles “Kiss Me More” (featuring SZA), “Need to Know”, and “Woman”. Her fourth studio album, Scarlet (2023), adopted a hip hop-oriented sound and peaked within the top five of the Billboard 200, while its lead single “Paint the Town Red” became her most successful song to date, as it marked her first solo number-one on the Hot 100 among eight other countries.