Video footage has surfaced of “Astroworld” rapper Travis Scott and tennis living legend John McEnroe getting into a heated exchange over the name of their Nike-sponsored “Mac Attack” sneaker collaboration.

A Zoom meeting between the two celebs and Nike executives went left when McEnroe told Scott that he doesn’t approve of the sneaker name “Cactus Jack” as opposed to his proposed suggestion, “Cactus Mac”.

Scott wasn’t feeling McEnroe’s suggested name, to which the famously enraged tennis guru responded, “Come on, man! Show some respect! This is my shoe!” Scott doubled down on his suggestion, which caused McEnroe to ultimately leave the call.

See the footage below.