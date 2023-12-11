Will Smith to the Grammy’s stage, rocking his Philadelphia Phillies jersey, reuniting with DJ Jazzy Jeff for a medley of their classics. Questlove introduced the two.

“In a year and a night full of hip-hop moments, this is a big one,” says Questlove. “I grew up idolizing these two from my hometown of Illadelpho. They were the first artist to ever receive a Grammy award for hip-hop. Back then, they weren’t invited to perform or accept their award on camera, which led to the hip-hop community sitting things out that year. But thankfully, a year later, their hip-hop invitation did show up and they did become the first hip-hop group to ever perform at the Grammy Awards. And tonight, as a fan, as a friend, from way back in Philly, let’s welcome to the Grammy stage, the incomparable, the amazing, the legendary, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince!”

The duo performed “Brand New Funk,” “Gettin Jiggy With It,” “Miami,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song, and “Summertime.”

Advertisement