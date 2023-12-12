On this date in 2019, the graffiti world took a great loss with the passing of graff pioneer Lenny Wood aka True Mathematics Allah aka PHASE 2. For many who live the culture of graffiti, PHASE 2 is considered one of the originators of the modern version of this art form, which was born in the slums of NYC and Philly in the late 60s.

Born Michael Marrow on August 2, 1955, the BX native is widely recognized for inventing the “bubble” style of letter writing and was also a known DJ, made flyers and was a member of the B-Boy crew Electrified Movement. As the spray painting society took off during the late 1970s, Marrow engaged himself in spreading the developing Hip Hop scene from the Bronx to Manhattan.

Hip Hop pioneer Debbie D tweeted about PHASE’s passing back in 2019, saying,

“In the 70s, he and Buddy Esquire were the ‘go to’ flyer makers. If you couldn’t get one, you got the other! Two of the best flyer makers to ever do it!!! Rest those hands, my brother!”

RIP to a fallen King, the legendary pioneer flyer creator, Phase 2. In the 70s, he and Buddy Esquire were the “go to” flyer makers. If you couldn’t get one, you got the other! Two of the best flyer makers to ever do it!!! Rest those hands, my brother! ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8I5OPV0mh4 — MC Debbie D, PhD. (@MCDebbieD) December 13, 2019

PHASE 2 passed away in NYC in at the age of 64 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, which is most commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

PHASE 2 still continues to influence the ever evolving world of graffiti and will be eternally honored as one of graffiti’s trailblazers.