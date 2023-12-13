Backstreet Boys Say Ye Did Not Clear Sample for His New Song

Kanye West’s new music, a joint effort with Ty Dolla $ign, is coming. One of the singles currently making waves online features the Backstreet Boys’ classic “Everybody.” Ye’s version features Charlie Wilson.

After the song was online, TMZ notes Ye did not get the song cleared by any members of the Backstreet Boys, despite the album, Vultures, supposedly getting released this Friday.

You can hear a clip of the single below.

