Kanye West’s new music, a joint effort with Ty Dolla $ign, is coming. One of the singles currently making waves online features the Backstreet Boys’ classic “Everybody.” Ye’s version features Charlie Wilson.
After the song was online, TMZ notes Ye did not get the song cleared by any members of the Backstreet Boys, despite the album, Vultures, supposedly getting released this Friday.
You can hear a clip of the single below.
Advertisement
Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign –— DailyVibez (@MyDailyVibez) December 12, 2023
Everybody 🔥 #Ye #Rap #NewHit #OG #TheGoat #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/M6NLZjK6fq