It’s a girl! After revealing she was expecting a baby, Bhad Bhabie hit Instagram with a motorcycle-based gender reveal, showing a girl is on the way.

In the Instagram post, Bhabie straddles a motorcycle and shows off her baby bump as pink smokes emerges from the exhaust. “💗ITS🎀A💓GIRL💖,” she wrote.

Last week, Bhad Bhabie revealed she was expecting a baby. Hitting Instagram, Bhad Bhabie revealed that she is expecting with a baby bump poking through a t-shirt she was wearing. She did not provide a caption to the post.

