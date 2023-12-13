Several news reports have confirmed that Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher has passed away from an acute illness. Braugher was 61 years old.

The Chicago native gained recognition for his role in the 1989 film Glory starring Denzel Washington and Norgan Freeman, however, he is most widely known for his roles in series such as Homicide: Life on the Street (earning an Emmy in 1998), Men of a Certain Age and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he starred alongside Andy Samberg.

Samberg spoke about Braugher’s acting skills in 2014, saying, “Andre has such a fluency in the world of cop drama, and that works to his advantage. Applying the polish and dramatics that you would to something very serious to something very silly is a classic move that I always love.”

Braugher was set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Residence, with filming scheduled to commence early next year, making it one of his last projects before his passing.

Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and their sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley,