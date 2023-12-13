GloRilla Reveals She Used to Steal CDs From Wal-Mart to Hear Rap Due to Christian Household

GloRilla is pulling the curtain back on her upbringing, detailing being “socially sheltered” by way of a conservative Christian household to GQ.

“We really couldn’t listen to the radio,” GloRilla said. “Never got a Christmas present from my mama a day in my life. We didn’t do Valentine’s Day. We didn’t do Easter. We didn’t do Halloween. Really only did the Fourth of July, and Thanksgiving. My mama was strict—but apparently I still ended up doing what I wanted to do.”

GloRilla also revealed that she would get music by stealing CDs from Wal-Mart. “We’d steal the CDs and download all the songs onto the PlayStation. That was the only way we could listen to other music. We probably wouldn’t have known nothing other than gospel music if it wasn’t for us being bad.”

