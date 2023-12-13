Isaiah Rashad, acclaimed rapper and Top Dawg Entertainment artist, is set to embark on a limited 8-city tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut extended play, Cilvia Demo, released on Jan. 28, 2014. The tour kicks off on Jan. 23 in Anaheim, CA, at the House of Blues, with stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on February 2 in San Francisco at The Masonic.

Presale tickets, available starting Dec. 13, include an exclusive Citi presale for cardmembers, running until Dec. 14 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. General onsale begins on Dec. 15 at 10 AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

CILVIA DEMO 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

Advertisement

Tue Jan 23 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

Wed Jan 24 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Thu Jan 25 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Sat Jan 27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Jan 29 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues

Tue Jan 30 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

Thu Feb 01 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 02 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic