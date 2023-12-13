At Jelly Roll’s recent concert in Boston’s Agganis Arena, two-time Grammy-nominated artist Joyner Lucas was nearly moved to tears as the Tennessee native country singer publicly praised him. While Joyner was in the audience, Jelly Roll took a moment during the concert to express admiration and gratitude to the Boston native, showering him with well-deserved accolades.

In the video Jelly said “One of the coolest experiences in my life is seeing a guy that I’m a fan of standing beside the stage tonight. My now brother and dear friend Mr. Joyner Lucas came to see me tonight, everybody! I love you, baby. Thank you so much. I’m so blessed to have you as a friend and a brother. Your presence here means a lot……”

In a social media post, Joyner Lucas hinted at a potential collaboration with Jelly Roll in 2024, sparking excitement among fans. The heartfelt acknowledgment at the concert and the prospect of a musical partnership added a special touch to the evening for Joyner, who is already enjoying a significant moment in his career. Apart from his musical endeavors, Joyner Lucas is set to make his acting debut alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming movie “The Family Plan,” scheduled for release this Friday, December 15, on Apple TV+.

