Kodak Black Says He Never Used Cocaine but Cops to Meth and Percs: ‘I Ain’t No Junkie’

Kodak Black Says He Never Used Cocaine but Cops to Meth and Percs: ‘I Ain’t No Junkie’

Last week, Kodak Black was arrested in Broward County, Florida on alleged cocaine possession. With fan concern for the rapper already high, Black hit Instagram Live to provide details to the incident.

“I was on lean, asleep in front of my family house, that’s it,” Black said.

In the same Instagram Live, Black admitted to using methamphetamine and Percocets. In response to cocaine he said, “I ain’t no baser. I ain’t no junkie.”

Advertisement