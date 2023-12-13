Meek Mill Thinks it Should be ‘Impossible’ to Use Lyrics Against Young Thug and YFN Lucci

Meek Mill is back discussing lyrics being used against rappers in court. With the YSL trial ongoing, and the YFN trial looming, Meek had a message for the lyrics being used against both rap collectives.

“It should be impossible to charge thug and lucci for lyrics because in this studio we all give eachother lines and don’t remember who said what after a high night in the studio,” said Meek. “I have done it with both of them … they both gave me lyrics b4… we all do this!”

In November, the news of lyrics used in the upcoming Young Thug and YSL Rico trial shook Hip-Hop. Meek Mill was acknowledging his fear for the future.

“Locking us for rapping got me scared to do a interview free Jeff free Lucci,” Meek wrote on X.

According to WSB-TV, Judge Ural Glanville conditionally admitted 17 sets of lyrics that prosecutors can use as evidence against Young Thug and his five remaining co-defendants. There must be grounds to use the lyrics in court.

In opposition to the ruling, Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, stated the decision was against free speech. Meanwhile, the prosecutor saw it as deeper.

“Your honor, someone can look at that indictment and say one thing’s for sure, that’s not fantasy, people are dead and murdered and a gang exist,” said Mike Carlson, prosecutor.