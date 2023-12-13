Navigating the music scene these days is only sometimes the most prolific journey. For every serious, passionate, or modestly inspiring artist, ten thousand more have nothing to say and questionable talent. Despite how harsh that may sound, it’s beautiful as it makes the moment you discover someone genuinely gifted much more meaningful. Finding a musician or singer/songwriter with real messages that drive straight through the heart is exceptionally special, and Mylie Taylor is one of those artists. Musically, her sound carries a sort of happiest in the drizzling rain vibe, merging it with the energy, sarcasm, and teen angst that fueled the 90s. Lyrically, Taylor is honest and unabashed in speaking about many subjects that others may be too reserved to acknowledge out loud, and the world is starting to take notice.

Growing up in the Toronto, Canada area, the roads to whom Taylor would become converged rather unexpectedly. When asked to share a bit about her life, the artist said, “I am very inspired by my father, who was also a musician and passed away when I was younger, which I think inspires a lot of themes in my songwriting.” And for the more than 250 thousand people who have streamed her music on Spotify and thousands more who have found her on one of many other platforms, Taylor’s dark yet insightful messages are as authentic as they get. It is painfully evident that she uses her music to explore the roots of what tugs and tears at the human condition, so it’s no wonder she resonates with so many listeners.

Delving deeper into Taylor’s inventiveness, she was asked what inspired her to enter the industry. The singer said, “I think it is important to be honest about mental health and share what you are going through so others know they aren’t alone.” This is what makes Taylor so unique. While her music and lyrics are seemingly dark and blatantly reckless at times, they provide a genuinely caring air of positivity. Taylor cares about the struggles that so many people go through daily, and she stands proud to be a reflection of what it looks like to turn personal anguish into art.

Advertisement

This is prevalent in such songs as “Oopsie Daisies,” which tackles symptoms of depleted mental health like substance abuse and suicide. Her video, available on YouTube, opens with a disclaimer and urges anyone who is suffering to contact Canada’s suicide helpline. Taylor is one artist with the rare ability to reach young people who may be struggling, and her rapidly growing success is promising.

It’s no secret that more people struggle with their mental health than ever before. And nowadays, finding young artists who genuinely and positively contribute to our society is challenging. Taylor’s raw, honest, and dark yet uplifting approach to difficult topics and humanity’s opaque side is why music was created. Her latest song, “Breakingpoint,” can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, YouTube, Amazon Music, and more. You can also find Taylor on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to follow her enigmatic but inspiring musical journey.