The NBA has launched its heartwarming Christmas Day campaign, “The Gift of Game,” capturing the essence of holiday hoops traditions. The campaign showcases an animated cast of NBA stars, including Curry, Jokić, Luka, and KD, engaging in festive activities like a spirited game of Ho-Ho-Horse and comparing their signature kicks. The toys in this animated world feature action figures of top players, such as Giannis, Butler, LeBron, and more.

‘Twas the night before NBA on Christmas Day when all through the house, a family of fans would soon discover many players stirring and running about.

Because beneath the stockings hung by the chimney with care, a basketball game had begun, and St. Nick (in his Nike Kobe 6 Reverse Grinches) had indeed been there.

Our family was nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of three pointers danced in their heads,

When down the stairs arose such fanfare and clatter, they sprang from their beds to see what was the matter.

What to their wondering eyes should appear, but a miniature hoop and ten toys in NBA gear.

With a tomahawk dunk so spectacular and insane they knew in a moment it must be King James.

Tatum hit a three with the flick of his wrist, and Jalen Brunson brought his gift with another assist.

They whistled and shouted at Joel’s celebration, and Giannis, Luka and Joker’s toy recreations

When the game had concluded they returned to their boxes out of sight,

Exclaiming Merry Christmas to all, and from Steph Curry “night, night!”