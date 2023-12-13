Nicki Minaj Says “Needle” Single Was Originally for Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Album

Nicki Minaj is on top of the rap world right now following the release of her album Pink Friday 2. One of the fan favorites on the album is “Needle,” the Queen’s latest collaboration with Drake.

Speaking online, Minaj revealed the single was originally for the For All The Dogs album.

“It was originally supposed to be on his album,” Minaj said. “And it’s crazy how I always wanted it for my album.”

If you have yet to hear the single, you can do so below.