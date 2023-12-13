As exclusively reported on Blavity, it appears OWN is jumping into a genre that’s all but dominated by HGTV. First-Time Buyers Club, is an upcoming series starring real estate expert, Amina Stevens.

Stevens will set out to guide potential first-time home buyers in Tampa, FL become immersed in the real estate market and gain insight and acquire the knowledge to buy their very first house. In an exclusive trailer release on Shadow and Act, Stevens says “she believes there is a path for everyone to reach their dreams and become a homeowner.”

From OWN:

“First-Time Buyer’s Club” is an authentic and in-depth look at the exciting but complex journey of becoming a homeowner for the very first time, no matter the stage in life. Teacher-turned-realtor Amina Stevens aims to educate and inspire clients who are intimidated by the overwhelming housing market. By providing her expertise and support, Amina is a trusted partner and confidante as she guides her clients through every stage of the home-buying journey. Each and every sale also furthers Amina’s ultimate mission and passion with her work — the building of wealth and the reduction of housing disparity in the Black community. By investigating each client’s unique situation, Amina takes pride in helping her clients break through the myths about home ownership so they can one day realize their dreams.

The season kicks off with two episodes, back-to-back, jumping right in with Stevens guiding a grandmother named Loretta, who has dreams of purchasing her first house before she ultimately heads into retirement. Loretta yearns to find her perfect home and Stevens will help her navigate the home buying landscape and educating her to the marketplace. Stevens then helps Teeka and Sundai, a couple who are on the fence if they want to buy a single-family home or be more business focused by turning their first time house purchase into an investment.

Expect First-Time Buyers Club to hit OWN as a 10-episode series with the back-to-back episode premiere airing on Dec. 30 at 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c, following the season finale of Love and Marriage: Huntsville.