In a reunion of creative forces, Reebok and American clothing brand Adsum have officially launched the Reebok x Adsum Club C Mid. Building on the success of their 2020 collaboration with the Club C Revenge, this new release combines Reebok’s heritage design elements with Adsum’s signature twist, maintaining the design continuity seen in their previous partnership.

The Reebok x Adsum Club C Mid showcases a rich path tone brown color palette, deviating from the all-white look of the original Club C. Drawing inspiration from the gum soles of the ’70s and ’80s, the shoe features a dark, semi-translucent rubber sole for a grounded feel.

The collaboration introduces notable changes, including the revival of the OG Terry on the collar lining, an electric periwinkle collar insole, and the incorporation of suede in two new areas. The Club C Mid also boasts added ankle support, distinguishing it from its predecessor, the Club C Revenge.

Advertisement