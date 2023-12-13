Draymond Green was once again ejected from a game for a dirty play. During Tuesday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Green was ejected in the third quarter after a swinging backhand to Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

After a stoppage in play, the swing was categorized a Flagrant 2, which registers an automatic ejection. Green is now expected to face another suspension. Green spoke to the media and apologized after the game.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said. “I sell calls with my arms … so I was selling the call … and I swung and unfortunately I hit him.

“You guys have known me long enough, if I intended to do something, I am not apologizing. But I did make contact with him, so I do apologize. … It’s a hard hit.”

pic.twitter.com/1OHLSPKgod — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 13, 2023