Iconic streetwear brand Stüssy has joined forces with Beats to launch a special edition of the Beats Studio Pro headphones. Inspired by 1990s personal electronics, the design pays homage to the era with colors reminiscent of urethane skateboard wheels and materials like resin and fiberglass commonly found in surfboard manufacturing. The Beats Studio Pro headphones boast a custom acoustic platform, featuring advanced features like adaptive active noise cancellation, spatial audio capabilities, and an extended battery life of up to 40 hours for an immersive auditory experience. Priced at $349.99 (USD), this collaboration will be globally available starting Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. PST, on stussy.com and select Stüssy chapter stores.