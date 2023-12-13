In a dazzling celebration during Miami Art Week, The Art of Hip Hop, in collaboration with StockX, marked the grand opening of its permanent space in Wynwood. The event, which coincided with the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, illuminated the vibrant district on Thursday, December 7th, with an exclusive private grand opening party attended by an array of notable figures from the world of Hip Hop and beyond.

Westside Gunn and Christian Vasquez

Among the high-profile attendees were Hip Hop icon Fat Joe, basketball star John Wall, Trinidad James, Terrence J, Alexis Stoudemire, Loren Ridinger, Pierre Bourne, DJ Nasty, DJ Spade, Lenny Santiago, John Jay, Skillibeng, Westside Gunn, Derrick G., Cey Adams, and Luis Capecchi. The presence of these influential personalities added to the allure of the evening, creating a dynamic atmosphere to celebrate the cultural significance of Hip Hop’s visual creators.

The Art Of Hip Hop Boombox Wall Entrance

The Art of Hip Hop’s permanent exhibition in Wynwood aims to honor the genre’s visual creators, including photographers, album cover artists, graffiti writers, logo and fashion designers. The inaugural exhibition, titled “From the Bronx to the Beach,” provided a captivating journey through the works of renowned Hip Hop photographers such as Janette Beckman, Mike Miller, Henry Chalfant, Matt Doyle, Lisa Leone, Joe Conzo, and Daniel Hastings.

Dj Whoo Kid and K Charles

The exhibition also showcased iconic Hip Hop album covers designed by Cey Adams, Eric Haze, Slick, Kaws, and highlighted Miami’s own Hip Hop history through the lenses of local historians and photographers Derrick G. and Esdras T. Thelusma.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the immersive exhibition while enjoying an array of engaging experiences. The event featured a unique artist lounge by MiCampo, showcasing bottle hydro dipping, and a sneaker customization station by Modelo. Complimentary craft cocktails and beverages by D’Usse Cognac and Guayaki added to the vibrant atmosphere.

John Wall

The night also treated guests to special perks, including complimentary sneaker and hat cleaning by Crep Protect and limited edition sneaker customization by Champion. The celebration reached its pinnacle with electrifying performances by Drake’s resident DJ, DJ Spade, and a legendary performance by Fat Joe.

Before his standout performance, Fat Joe received a special honor—an intricately hand-painted portrait by Disem, signed by Miami’s graffiti community. This symbolic gesture underscored the deep connection between the artists, the culture, and the city of Miami.

The Art Of Hip Hop Co Founder & Curator, Alan Ket

The Art of Hip Hop’s grand opening during Miami Art Week was not just an event; it was a cultural extravaganza that brought together the best in Hip Hop, art, and creativity. As the exhibition takes its place in Wynwood, it promises to be a permanent testament to the enduring impact and influence of Hip Hop’s visual creators.