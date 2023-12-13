Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have revealed the cover art for their upcoming album Vultures. Hitting Instagram, Ty dropped off the cover, with the album alleged to be released this Friday (Dec. 15).

One of the album’s singles currently making waves online features the Backstreet Boys’ classic “Everybody.” Ye’s version features Charlie Wilson.

After the song was online, TMZ notes Ye did not get the song cleared by any members of the Backstreet Boys, despite the album, Vultures, supposedly getting released this Friday.

You can hear a clip of the single below.