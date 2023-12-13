In the interview with Pop/R&B sensation Nate Setto, we delved into the roots of his journey, unveiling the narrative that shaped the artist we know today. Born in the vibrant city of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Nate’s early life was molded by the bustling rhythm of his family’s liquor store in Flint, Michigan. Today, he stands as a prominent figure in the music scene, crafting his tunes in the dynamic cityscape of Detroit, Michigan.

These three cities – Grand Blanc, Flint, and Detroit – collectively form the backdrop for Nate’s popular EP, aptly titled “City Boy.” A project that pays homage to the places that molded him, the EP is a musical journey that reflects the diverse experiences of Nate’s life.

The moniker “City Boy” isn’t just a title; it’s a nickname bestowed upon Nate by his local fans, a testament to the success of his hit single bearing the same name. This collection of songs delves into the multifaceted identity of Nate Setto, exploring themes of partying, indulging in life’s luxuries, grappling with substance abuse, and navigating his relationship with God.

While Nate is celebrated for his infectious party anthems and feel-good vibes, he doesn’t shy away from unveiling the darker aspects of his journey – the shadows of depression, anxiety, and pain that he once kept hidden. Through his music, Nate courageously shares these struggles, delivering powerful messages that resonate with listeners, reminding them that they are not alone in their darkest moments.

Nate Setto’s music is a beacon of hope, urging others to rise from the depths of their challenges and fight for their happiness. In “City Boy,” he paints a vivid portrait of his life, offering a relatable narrative that bridges the gap between the highs and lows, ultimately proving that even in the midst of darkness, there is light, and things do get better.

You can keep up with Nate by following him on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok