In a delightful surprise, Wiz Khalifa treated fans to the release of the music video for his track “Looking for Nipsey.” Directed by Wiz himself, the video accompanies the song featured on his recent mixtape, Decisions, unveiled earlier this month. This caps off a dynamic year for Wiz, marked by a constant flow of new music, including Decisions and two other mixtapes. Earlier in December, the rapper also shared the official music video for “Heavy Hitters,” another standout track from the Decisions mixtape. The unexpected video drop adds another exciting layer to Wiz Khalifa’s prolific and ever-evolving musical journey.