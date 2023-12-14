Beloved actor Andre Braugher passed away Monday after a brief illness at the age of 61. Braugher was best known for his role in the television drama Homicide: Life on the Street.

His first film role was in the 1989 war drama Glory alongside actors Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington. He also starred in Primal Fear (1996) and the TV movie The Tuskegee Airmen (1995).

The two-time Emmy winner was set to star in the Netflix show Residence, scheduled to begin filming in early 2024.

Braugher appeared in numerous film and TV projects, including films Get On the Bus (1996), Frequency (2000), The Mist (2007), and the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for which he won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He also received two Emmy nominations for his role as a sickly diabetic in the critically acclaimed TNT series Men of a Certain Age.

Braugher leaves behind sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, his wife, actress Ami Brabson, as well as his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.