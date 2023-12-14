Platinum-selling artist Moneybagg Yo is making waves once again, but this time it’s not just through his chart-topping hits – it’s with the groundbreaking launch of Bread Gang TV. This revolutionary Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platform is poised to redefine the landscape of the rap industry by providing a dynamic space for emerging artists, influencers, and content creators to shine.

Empowering the Next Wave of Talent

Bread Gang TV is not just another streaming service; it’s a movement, a catalyst for change in an industry that often leaves aspiring talents struggling for recognition. Available on iOS App Store, Android and Google Play, Amazon, Sony, LG, Roku, and Apple TV, Bread Gang TV is designed to empower and showcase the talents of up-and-coming creators, giving them a chance to reach a global audience.

“As someone who started from the bottom, I understand the grind and the struggle. Bread Gang TV is my way of giving back and creating opportunities for others to make their dreams a reality,” Moneybagg Yo shares.

Leveling the Playing Field

In an industry where opportunities for emerging black tech owners are scarce, Moneybagg Yo is taking a bold step towards change. Bread Gang TV is not just a streaming platform; it’s a demonstration of commitment to increasing representation and ownership for black tech entrepreneurs. The platform breaks down traditional barriers, providing a space where creators can showcase their talents and build their brands without limitations.

Revolutionizing Black Tech Ownership

With less than 1% of black tech owners represented globally, Moneybagg Yo’s Bread Gang TV stands out as a beacon of change. The platform is more than just a streaming service; it’s a movement towards increased diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

“I am thrilled to share the Bread Gang TV platform with the world. This is a revolutionary platform where the power lies in the hands of creators. I look forward to seeing up-and-coming artists and content creators flourish on the platform and leveraging it to take their careers to the next level,” said Moneybagg Yo.

Accessible to All, Fostering Creativity

Bread Gang TV is designed to be accessible to anyone with a creative spirit, offering features for creators to unlock their full potential. The platform not only provides a stage for talent but also opens avenues for monetization and access to exclusive content, offering creators a chance to turn their passions into a career.

Join the Revolution

Moneybagg Yo invites everyone to join him on this exciting new adventure by becoming a part of the Bread Gang TV platform family. Connect with like-minded individuals, believe in yourself, and let Bread Gang TV empower your creativity like never before.

For more information about Bread Gang TV and to download the app, visit the official website: www.breadgangtv.com , and check out Moneybagg’s official announcement below.

