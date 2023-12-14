Lil Poppa, the rising hip-hop sensation, has just unleashed his latest EP, It’s Me, I’m The Problem, marking another milestone in a prolific year. Setting an ambitious goal at the beginning of the year to release multiple projects, Lil Poppa pulled from the depths of his soul and vault to create a resonant collection that mirrors his personal journey.

The tracks on the EP, like the title suggests, delve into the notion of feeling like the problem to others’ issues. Lil Poppa crafts a narrative that many can relate to, expressing the desire to solve the problems of those around him. Through his soulful storytelling, he aims to evoke emotions and connect with listeners on a profound level.

Fresh off the “Gangsta Art” arena tour with his CMG family, including Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo, Lil Poppa reflects on the smooth experience and highlights a memorable moment when 42 Dugg invited him on stage to perform ‘Mind Over Matter’.

In an exclusive with The Source, Lil Poppa acknowledges the impact of Yo Gotti’s mentorship in expanding his horizons, emphasizing the limitless possibilities in his career. The artist envisions becoming a household name, leaving an indelible mark with each project. His songwriting process is a seamless journey through beats, capturing raw emotions, and delivering authentic stories. You can learn more below.

Congrats on your new EP, “It’s Me, I’m The Problem.” Can you share some insights into the inspiration behind the project and what fans can expect from it?

I set a goal for myself the top of the year to release three or more projects this year, so I felt like I had to at least give the fans one more. I just dug in the vault and dug in my deepest soul and put together something that I know the fans will feel and relate to what I was going through at the time. So, I just put it all together and just released it for the fans.

What message or emotions do you hope listeners take away from your music, particularly from the tracks on your new EP?

I know a lot of people feel like they’re the problem to other people’s problems, so that’s basically what it’s behind just wishing I could solve everybody else’s problems.

You recently completed the “Gangsta Art” arena tour with your CMG family — Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla and more. How was that experience for you, and what were some memorable moments?

It was a smooth tour. Everybody made it a breeze, doing what they were supposed to do and making it easier for each other. A highlight of the tour: I’d probably say was when 42 Dugg brought me out to perform ‘Mind Over Matter’, with that being one of his favorite songs by me in the songs that he’s listened to. Him asking me to come out to that during his set was just a highlight of mine.

What role has mentorship played in your career, especially being a part of CMG and working closely with Yo Gotti?

I would say just trying to figure out what’s next because I know – being around Gotti showed me there’s no limits to what I can do, to what anybody can do so I just wanna see what else I can do and what’s the highest limits for me to reach.

The ability to tell enthralling, soulful, and lucid stories seems to be a trademark of your music. Can you share some insights into your songwriting process and how you connect with your audience through your storytelling?

It’s pretty much easy, I just go in the studio and save beats. I go through my email, listen to beats, and I send the beats to my engineer, and we just pick through. We listen through and we pull them up. I did 7 songs in one night the other night, so it doesn’t really be no long process I just go off the vibe I’m feeling at the time.

Looking ahead, what are your goals and aspirations for the future of your music career?

I just really want to make myself a household name. Somebody that the world will never forget, in a good and positive way. My music is my everything, my craft, I take that very seriously. Every project that I’m putting out I want to make sure you that you’re able to listen to it from beginning to end. In 10-20 years from now, when people go back I want you to be able to remember those projects – it was a time, no matter what you were feeling at that time. I want my music to be able to take you back to that time.