Hailing from Atlanta, PT’s musical roots run deep, from early involvement in the DeKalb County Honors Chorus to exploring his vocal and instrumental talents in high school and college. His participation in the 2010 GMAs IMMERSE served as a pivotal moment, paving the way for his debut project, “Raise Up,” released in 2014. Co-founding an entertainment company in 2013, PT launched a rhythm and gospel label, showcasing his commitment to both music and entrepreneurship.

Drawing inspiration from gospel legends like Andre Crouch and contemporary artists such as Kirk Franklin, PT challenges norms and connects with a diverse audience. His upcoming release, “Kingdom (Dance Therapy) feat. Stephen Voyce,” is a testament to his ability to create music that transcends boundaries, providing a universal experience that uplifts the spirit”.

And now, the moment fans have been eagerly awaiting: “Kingdom (Dance Therapy)” is out now on all streaming platforms. This musical masterpiece invites listeners to groove to its beats, be inspired by its transformative melodies, and immerse themselves in the spiritual journey crafted by PTtheGospelSpitter. As you embark on this sonic experience, remember the artist’s message—regardless of who you are or where you come from, the love of Yahweh is for everyone.

In conclusion, don’t miss out on this captivating release; listen below and head to your preferred streaming platform and let the uplifting rhythms of “Kingdom (Dance Therapy)” resonate with your soul!

