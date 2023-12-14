North West Reveals Her Rap Name in Verse from Ye’s Upcoming Album

North West has made headlines over the past few days, revealing her first official verse and her rap name.

North West was onhand at her dad’s and Ty Dolla $ign’s album listening party in Miami, where she debuted the verse: “I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie.”

You can see her appearance below.

Kanye West's daughter, North West premiers her first single at her dad's Listening Party for 'Vultures' in Miami. pic.twitter.com/ntvFR5Mq2A — Ultcruze (@Ultcruze) December 14, 2023

North West’s verse on Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s collab album ‘Vultures’ 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/cqhx1HMdGR — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 12, 2023

