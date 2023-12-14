North West has made headlines over the past few days, revealing her first official verse and her rap name.


North West was onhand at her dad’s and Ty Dolla $ign’s album listening party in Miami, where she debuted the verse: “I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie.”

You can see her appearance below.

