This week, Cardi B shocked fans when she confirmed that she and her husband rapper Offset were headed for divorce and she’s been ‘single for a minute’. On Tuesday night, her estranged Offset was spotted in Miami hanging out with instagram model London Perry.

The Daily Mail reports:

Cardi B’s estranged husband Offset looked in great spirits amid his marital split as he enjoyed a cozy chat with glamorous model London Perry at Kanye West’s album listening party in Miami on Tuesday.

Offset, 31, who shares two kids with Cardi B, 30, smiled as he greeted London – who boasts 15000 Instagram followers – onstage.

The pair smiled as they chatted to one another, with London looking stunning in a green and black leather jacket, worn over a white bodycon dress.

She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton handbag as she mingled at the soiree.

The pair were seen making their way through the crowds together at the star-studded event.