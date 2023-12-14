Draymond Green has received an indefinite suspension fro the NBA for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during Tuesday night’s game. In a press release, the NBA issued the suspension by taking “into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Green faces a deduction of $153,941 for each game if his suspension lasts less than 20 games and $202,922 per game if the suspension extends beyond 20 games.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

After a stoppage in play, the swing was categorized a Flagrant 2, which registers an automatic ejection. Green is now expected to face another suspension. Green spoke to the media and apologized after the game.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said. “I sell calls with my arms … so I was selling the call … and I swung and unfortunately I hit him.

“You guys have known me long enough, if I intended to do something, I am not apologizing. But I did make contact with him, so I do apologize. … It’s a hard hit.”

