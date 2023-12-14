In a historic performance, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory over the Indiana Pacers with a staggering 64 points, breaking Michael Redd’s franchise record of 57 points set 17 years ago. Giannis further solidified his dominance, securing the highest-scoring game of the 2023-24 NBA season and raising the bar by 10 points from his previous 54-point game against Indiana on Nov. 9.

The Bucks’ star joined an elite club of 12 players to ever reach 64 points in an NBA game, a feat Damian Lillard, another member of the exclusive group, described as “special to watch.” Notably, Giannis now holds the record for the second-highest-scoring game against Indiana this season and the third of his career. Additionally, he joined basketball legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, and Michael Jordan by achieving 64+ points and 14+ rebounds in a single game.

Giannis’ throwback-style performance included impressive shooting numbers of 20-28 from the field and 24-32 from the free-throw line, marking the most points scored without making a three-pointer since the 1979-80 season. The victory and Giannis’ record-breaking night underline his status as one of the NBA’s most dominant forces.

