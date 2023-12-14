In a special episode airing on Friday, December 15, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” welcomes the iconic Oprah Winfrey, director Blitz Bazawule, and the cast of “The Color Purple,” including Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins, and Colman Domingo.

During the interview, Oprah and Fantasia share an emotional full-circle moment, reflecting on the journey to create the reimagined musical “The Color Purple.” The conversation also dives into the camaraderie among the cast, with Taraji discussing her support for co-stars and some behind-the-scenes anecdotes, including Fantasia’s creative excuse to avoid socializing. Additionally, Colman Domingo expresses how his collaboration with Oprah manifested, and Corey Hawkins shares the emotional growth he and Danielle Brooks experienced since their Juilliard days. Don’t miss the candid and heartwarming moments on this exclusive talk show appearance.