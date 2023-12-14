Ye and Ty Dolla $ign are preparing to host another “rave” for their album Vultures. The next edition of the raves will happen in Las Vegas. YesJulz confirmed the rave is set for Thursday.

Vultures rave #2

12/13/2023

Las Vegas

920

11pm pic.twitter.com/pG2KENXI1j — Unreleased Ye (@unreleased_ye) December 13, 2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have revealed the cover art for their upcoming album Vultures. Hitting Instagram, Ty dropped off the cover, with the album alleged to be released this Friday (Dec. 15).

One of the album’s singles currently making waves online features the Backstreet Boys’ classic “Everybody.” Ye’s version features Charlie Wilson.

After the song was online, TMZ notes Ye did not get the song cleared by any members of the Backstreet Boys, despite the album, Vultures, supposedly getting released this Friday.

You can hear a clip of the single below.