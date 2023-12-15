GRAMMY-nominated and RIAA-certified artist Bas has unveiled his fourth album, We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up.



The Dreamville artist, known for his globally influenced sound, draws inspiration from his extensive travels across five continents since 2022. Boi1da and Coleman produced the album, showcasing a fusion of Afrobeats, NYC hip-hop, Dance, and R&B. The international collaboration features artists like J. Cole, Amaarae, AJ Tracey, FKJ, A$AP FERG, Adekule Gold, Blxckie, and Sha Sha. The album explores dual narratives, delving into societal conversations around sensitive topics under the influence, as seen in tracks like “Ho Chi Minh,” while also serving as a commentary on society’s indifference until issues reach critical junctures, evident in tracks like “Khartoum” and “Decent.”

You can hear the album below.