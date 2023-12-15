Nickie Robinson, also known as DJ Nickiee, has certainly carved out a diverse and impressive career path. Her journey from academia to the world of music and public relations reflects a multifaceted talent. Let’s break it down!

Nickie Robinson’s academic achievements include a B.A. in Economics from New York University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver. Her success in academia laid the foundation for her professional endeavors.

Raised in Los Angeles, DJ Nickiee developed a passion for music from an early age. Attending concerts by iconic artists such as Michael Jackson and Rick James with her mother fueled her love for various music genres, shaping her unique and eclectic taste.

She is recognized as the Founder of GoodGirlPR, a prominent public relations company. Her success in the field over the past decade showcases her expertise in managing events and building relationships in the music, fashion, beauty, and art industries.

DJ Nickiee has made a mark as a skilled DJ with a special affinity for authentic hip-hop. She has entertained crowds in renowned clubs across New York, Los Angeles, and Europe. Her ability to blend and mix various genres has earned her recognition and a dedicated following.

Nickie Robinson’s DJ skills have been showcased at events for notable entities such as Essence Magazine, Capitol Records, Bloomingdales, and the New York Marathon. Additionally, she has toured with Ghostface of the Wu-Tang Clan, highlighting her presence in the hip-hop scene.

DJ Nickiee has recently returned to the music scene with the release of her new mixtape, “Music to Grind To(o),” available on Soundcloud. The mixtape features an exclusive collaboration with Tavi Oshon and Benny the Butcher which is indeed legendary.

Nickie Robinson continues to showcase her DJ prowess with upcoming events. Notable among them is her appearance at Shelley Wade’s birthday party, who hosts the afternoon show on the hip-hop station 94.7 the Block in New York City, and DJ Jon Quick’s Annual Toy & School Supply Drive. Additionally, she is set to rock the New Year’s Eve celebration at Penthouse Studio alongside celebrated EDM DJ Dayah Modo.

Nickie Robinson’s journey exemplifies versatility, blending her academic background, public relations expertise, and passion for music into a successful and multifaceted career. Her ability to connect with diverse audiences and collaborate with renowned artists showcases her influence in both the PR and music worlds. For more information, visit www.djnickiee.com.